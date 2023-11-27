Cyber Monday scams are afoot, here's what an expert says we need to know

Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Resale Sunday - and now Cyber Monday. But before you click to purchase, you’ll want to avoid scam artists surfing the web for you.

"I’ve been on Amazon all day long looking at stuff," said Joslyn Holden. "Like the furniture I bought, was regularly $99. I paid $42 for, and the dress I bought was $27 and it was on sale for $15."

But as consumers shop online searching for deep discounts, fraudsters are searching for you via avenues like social media, text, and email.

"People might be asked to update their shipping information and could receive fake package tracking notifications," said Dr. Alexander Davidson. Mike Ilitch School of Business, Wayne State University. "Lots of people will see ads promoting discounts and rebates that are completely fabricated."

Despite inflation, Cyber Monday has surpassed Black Friday in consumer spending so bad actors have a larger target zone because consumers are attracted to the savings.

"Given the high inflation rates, high-interest rates that we’re experiencing today, many businesses and retailers have been lowering their prices more significantly this year for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday," Davidson said.

But despite efforts to get consumers to shop online, many say they’re not buying those tactics.

"There’s so much piracy out there with the hackers and that kind of thing," said Wendell Taylor.

So if you’re going to surf the web for savings on Cyber Monday or any time of the year, Davidson has tips.

"Avoid going to a website that is being sent to you," he said. "Instead you should always enter the website’s actual URL. I would also advise consumers to use a secured network when shopping."

And be mindful of how you pay for your items.

"When making purchases, using credit cards, they often insure consumers against any scams," he said.



