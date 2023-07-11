D-Town Farm community garden has tractor stolen during break-in

D-Town Farm has seven acres of fresh produce including healthy fruits and vegetables and herbs. They are grown by Black farmers in the City of Detroit along W. Outer Drive between Plymouth and West Chicago.

It's a place that's all about building community - but now they're asking the community for help - finding their tractor.

"This is cut and they drove it right out that way, and they even left their (wire cutters) here," said Victoria Llorens. "Yesterday we showed up to the farm and our tractor was stolen - there was a big hole cut in the back and the tractor was gone, and our speaker was gone," she said.

Llorens is the assistant manager at D-Town Farm she says the thieves in the night even tried to break into another storage unit as well. Their orange Kubota tractor - a pretty important part of their operation - is nowhere to be found.

"We use it to set up our market and to move supplies around - and to do a lot of the work out here," she said. "So we're hoping to find it but if not we'll be fundraising starting next week to get a new one."

Because these tractors cost thousands of dollars - and stealing from the farm - hurts everyone involved.

"A bit annoyed - we're out here trying to grow food and do things for the community, and the community we feel is one of our biggest assets so it's really disappointing," Llorens said.

This is the third time a tractor's been stolen from the farm. The first time they were able to get it back - but now they're hoping someone knows where this is - and gets it home to help with the harvest.

"Bring it back - there's a lot of stuff going on," she said. "I understand it's tough to make ends meet, but I don't wish anything bad on the person - I just hope we get the tractor back."

To learn more about D-Town Farms go HERE.



