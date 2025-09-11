Dad accused of shooting 3 children in Port Huron; teen killed

The Brief A Port Huron father is in custody after a shooting that killed one of his children and wounded two of his other children. It happened around 6:10 a.m. in the 2800 block of Glenview Court. Police said the father provided details about what led to the shooting.



A father is in custody after a triple shooting Thursday morning in Port Huron that left one of his children dead.

According to police, officers were called to the 2800 block of Glenview Court around 6:10 a.m. after multiple reports of a shooting.

The backstory:

When officers arrived, they found three victims, ages 17, 13, and 12, suffering gunshot wounds. The victims were treated at the scene and taken to a hospital, where one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died.

According to police, a 20-year-old son and the children's mother were able to wrestle with the father to prevent any additional violence.

A 13-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl remain in critical but stable condition. They were transferred to Detroit area hospitals for further treatment.

The victims' 44-year-old father who is accused of shooting the children was arrested at the scene without incident. Police said he shared details about what led to the shooting, which is being described as a domestic incident.

What's next:

Police said they will seek charges against the father.

An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 810-984-8415.