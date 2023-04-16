Mass shooting in Dadeville, Alabama, leaves at least four people dead

A mass shooting at a teenager's birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama, has left at least four people dead and multiple people injured.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the shooting happened at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday. There was no initial confirmation about what led to the shooting, It was not immediately known if a suspect was in custody.

"This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge," Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement posted on social media.

Pastor Ben Hayes, who serves as the chaplain for the Dadeville Police Department and for the local high school football team, said most of the victims are teenagers because the shooting occurred at a birthday party for a 16-year-old. He said the shooting has rocked the small town where serious crime is rare.

"One of the young men that was killed was one of our star athletes and just a great guy. So I knew many of these students. Dadeville is a small town and this is going to affect everybody in this area," Hayes said.

A law enforcement source told WRBL more than 20 people were hurt.

Several victims were taken to a hospital in nearby Alexander City, the town’s newspaper reported.

"At probably midnight, I was notified that we would be receiving patients into our hospital from an incident that occurred in Dadeville, and it would appear that we were going to have several patients coming. From what I understand, there were quite a few people involved," Russell Medical marketing director Susan Foy told the Alexander City Outlook.

According to The Montgomery Advertiser, an image circulating on social media showed six people collapsed inside a venue.

A news conference was scheduled for Sunday morning, but it has been postponed.

Dadeville, a town of about 3,000 people, is in Tallapoosa County roughly 60 miles outside Montgomery.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.