Dan Campbell on Bears win: 'You can't listen to the outside noise'

One day after the Detroit Lions broke through for its first win of the season - and doing it in style by crushing the Bears - Coach Dan Campbell talked about the win.

The backstory:

The Lions beat Chicago 52-21 in the home opener Sunday, giving former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson a rude homecoming.

Campbell said the win wasn't perfect, but it was better than game one - a deflating 27-13 Packers loss.

"There's something really special about getting the first win under your belt," Campbell said. "It's such a long season and you got to just get better every week. Our guys did that and came back to work."

Campbell brought up his time with the Saints when an 0-2 start felt like "the sky was falling" but then gave way to a nine-game win streak.

"Man, you can't worry about all this other stuff," he said. "You can't get down in the dirt. You can't listen to the outside noise. And man, if the stress is too much, you don't belong in this business, you know?"

After outside consternation over the Lions offense in Week 1, on Sunday the Bears defense was blistered by a vintage performance.

The Lions out-gained the Bears 511-339 with quarterback Jared Goff leading the way. Goff passed for 334 yards and five touchdown passes - three going to Amon-Ra St. Brown.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 14: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions stiff arms Tyrique Stevenson #29 of the Chicago Bears in the game at Ford Field on September 14, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

"Vertical is the name of the game - we've got the weapons between (Jameson Williams) and what we can do with (Amon-Ra) St. Brown underneath. (Kalif) Raymond helps too, he stress the other side. You've got to have protection and a quarterback.

"And we've got a guy who sees it fast and lays it up there. I thought Goff played out of his mind. He was poised and he was on point. We were cooking on all levels."

Campbell talked about the complimentary football the team played in all phases including two defensive turnovers - which he said should have been three.

A Brian Branch penalty for roughing the passer wiped out a Terrion Arnold interception for the Lions.

The Lions (1-1) next play Monday night against the Ravens (1-1) on the road for Week 3.