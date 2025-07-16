Dana Nessel hasn't 'ruled out anything' when it comes to governor or senate races

The Brief The races for governor and Michigan's second US Senate seat are heating up. Attorney General Dana Nessel who is term-limited has not discussed her next move. Many in Lansing are speculating on what Nessel does next, leading to Tim Skubick's interview.



There is a cat-and-mouse game that is played in Lansing when reporters have a hunch that somebody is running for higher office.

As a result, reporters chase them down one way or the other.

Dig deeper:

Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a line to wiggle out of giving a direct answer, saying right now the most important job is being governor or words to that affect.

Say hello to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Tim Skubick: "US senator or governor - which one do you want to be, madam?"

"Haha. Well Tim, I really think right now there is no more important job that I can have, than the one that I'm doing right now," Nessel said.

There are currently three Democrats who are running for governor: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

There currently three Democrats seeking the US Senate seat: State Senator Mallory McMorrow, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and US Rep. Haley Stevens.

Hence this question.

Skubick: "So I could report accurately that you are considering both of those offices - is that a fair statement?"

"I don't know if that is a fair statement," Nessel said. "A fair statement is that I've made no determinations about what my future is at this point."

Now batting o for two, finally she does indirectly confirm governor and senate have not been ruled out.

"That being said, I haven't ruled out anything," she said.

Granted it's not a stop-the-press moment that she is running, but for some who clearly did want to play the cat-and-mouse game, saying nothing has been ruled out is some political cheese that Lansing can chew on.