Dana Nessel hasn't 'ruled out anything' when it comes to governor or senate races
LANSING, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is a cat-and-mouse game that is played in Lansing when reporters have a hunch that somebody is running for higher office.
As a result, reporters chase them down one way or the other.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer had a line to wiggle out of giving a direct answer, saying right now the most important job is being governor or words to that affect.
Say hello to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.
Tim Skubick: "US senator or governor - which one do you want to be, madam?"
"Haha. Well Tim, I really think right now there is no more important job that I can have, than the one that I'm doing right now," Nessel said.
There are currently three Democrats who are running for governor: Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.
There currently three Democrats seeking the US Senate seat: State Senator Mallory McMorrow, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed and US Rep. Haley Stevens.
Hence this question.
Skubick: "So I could report accurately that you are considering both of those offices - is that a fair statement?"
"I don't know if that is a fair statement," Nessel said. "A fair statement is that I've made no determinations about what my future is at this point."
Now batting o for two, finally she does indirectly confirm governor and senate have not been ruled out.
"That being said, I haven't ruled out anything," she said.
Granted it's not a stop-the-press moment that she is running, but for some who clearly did want to play the cat-and-mouse game, saying nothing has been ruled out is some political cheese that Lansing can chew on.
The Source: Information for this report is from an interview with Attorney General Dana Nessel.