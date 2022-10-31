Darrell Brooks sentencing: Nov 15-16 in Waukesha County court

Darrell Brooks will be sentenced on Nov. 15-16 following his conviction on 76 charges in connection with the Waukesha Christmas parade attack in November 2021.

Brooks appeared in front of Judge Jennifer Dorow on Monday, Oct. 31 to schedule that sentencing and sort out any other logistics tied to the hearing.

Darrell Brooks

A jury found Brooks guilty on all counts Wednesday, Oct. 26 in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack that took place Nov. 21, 2021. The jury deliberated for less than three hours. This, after a more than three-week trial that was, perhaps, unlike any other we've seen. Brooks was convicted of all 76 counts, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

Brooks faces mandatory life in prison for each of six first-degree intentional homicide convictions. In addition, he was convicted on 70 other charges in the Waukesha Christmas parade attack.

Dorow must decide the sentences. It will also be up to the judge whether any or all of them will be concurrent or consecutive to others.

Judge Jennifer Dorow

During sentencing, there is a chance for victims and their families to make impact statements. Brooks will also get an opportunity to address the court and the community.

According to Waukesha County District Attorney Sue Opper, there a few people who want to speak.

Should Brooks want to appeal his convictions, all of that would have to happen after sentencing. According to Wisconsin law, Brooks has 20 days to file a notice of appeal after he is sentenced.

This is a developing story.

