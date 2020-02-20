Dashcam video shows Ferndale pursuit before deadly crash that killed 89-year-old

Police in Ferndale have released dashcam video of the police pursuit that led up to a deadly crash on Eight Mile Road. An 89-year-old woman was killed.

The crash happened around 9:15 p.m. on Valentine's Day in Ferndale, near Wyoming. Police were trying to pull over a speeding driver when he took off and sped off across 8 Mile before crashing into another car at an intersection.

The woman, who's been identified as Mary Lackamp, was in a car with three others when they were hit. She died the next morning in the hospital. The three others are expected to recover.

Ferndale police said the suspect, Harris Howard, who is from Florida, was speeding in a 2019 Nissan Pathfinder.

When the officer tried to stop the car, which was doing 70 mph at the time, it appeared the driver was going to pull over. He began to slow down and made his way to the right turn lane, turning on his flashers. It appeared he was going to turn off of 8 Mile - but at the last second he's seen in the dashcam video speeding up.

He turned off his flashers and made his way back into the left center lane, before crashing into the other car less than a minute later.

Howard is being held for fleeing and eluding, along with charges connected to Lackamp's death.

Lackamp worked as the school secretary at University of Detroit Jesuit High School.