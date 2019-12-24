Dashcam video shows Livonia officers talking man off I-96 overpass

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Look for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

--------------------------

Livonia Police have released dashcam video where they saved a man's life earlier this month when he was found standing on the edge of a bridge of I-96.

Livonia Police were called to a bridge over I-96 just west of Inkster on December 17. It was around 7:30 p.m. and a caller said a man was standing on the edge of the bridge.

The officers arrived and found a Redford Township man in his 20s who was distraught and threatening to jump from the overpass.

The man told police he was pushed to the brink and didn't feel like he had anywhere to turn.

Advertisement

One of the officers offered to take him to the Tim Horton's across the street and buy him a cup of coffee.

Livonia Police were able to engage him in conversation and he stepped away from the bridge.

Police took him into protective custody and he's now being treated.

--------------------------

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741

Look for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide and call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.