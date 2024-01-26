Daughter concerned for wellbeing of missing Detroit woman last seen more than a week ago

article

Detroit police are looking for a 65-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a week.

Cydia Mucker's daughter told police that she is concerned about her mother's wellbeing. She was last seen around 5 p.m. Jan. 15 in the 15700 block of Strathmoor.

Mucker is Black with black hair and brown eyes. She weighs 110 pounds and stands 5 feet, 1 inch tall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.