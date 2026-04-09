The Brief Lynette Hooker's disappearance and the explanation from her husband doesn't add up to her daughter Karlie Aylesworth. She also said her stepdad had made threats against her mother prior to them going to the Bahamas. "I'm hoping that it was just an accident. I don't want to believe that Brian would do such a thing," she said.



Karlie Aylesworth had spoken to her mom just one day before the woman went missing while on vacation in the Bahamas.

The mystery of Lynette Hooker's disappearance continues to spiral into more questions after her husband — Aylesworth's stepdad — was arrested in connection with the missing woman.

According to Aylesworth, everything seemed fine for Hooker when they talked. And while the couple has been married for more than 20 years, Hooker's daughter did say tensions had been rising between the two.

What they're saying:

Aylesworth told FOX 2 "I hope that it wasn’t you. I hope that it was just a freak accident," referring to her stepdad after he was taken into custody in connection to the disappearance of Hooker.

"I'm hoping that it was just an accident. I don't want to believe that Brian would do such a thing," she said. "I am sad about it because my mom and my stepdad were very important to me. This is just really hard — two of the most important people to me are just gone essentially, right now."

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‘Not Adding Up’

Aylesworth also said the story told by her stepdad, that her mother went overboard and that he was unable to save her, does not add up.

"She’s pretty fit and she’s a good swimmer, so why didn’t she swim back to the boat and get in the boat? Why was she swimming towards land?" she said.

The two's relationship had grown rocky in recent months, Aylesworth said, and tht threats had been made in the past.

"He was going to throw her overboard and kill her, so it’s just a little too convenient that now this is happening," said Aylesworth.

Since then, her stepdad had reached out to Aylesworth, sending text messages and voicemails, but she has not responded.

"One was about finding the flotation device that was thrown to my mom and the other one was saying how he wishes he was there for us right now but he has to be there and that he loves us," said Aylesworth. "It's just a little too suspicious, so I just want to know all the answers before I move forward with that relationship."

What's next:

The U.S. Coastguard is currently searching for Hooker and helping with the investigation.

Aylesworth has also set up a gofundme to help raise money to search for the mother or help lay her to rest. The link can be found here.