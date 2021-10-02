Daughter throws Lye powder and water on father, causing chemical burns

article

According to the Michigan State Police, an 18-year-old girl is in custody after throwing lye powder and water on her father.

Authorities say troopers were called to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc for a chemical burn victim from Groveland Township with burns on the head, torso, and extremities.

Troopers say they investigated the victim's home and found Lye drain cleaner scattered on the couch where the victim was found by EMS.

After further investigation, police say they determined the suspect threw lye powder with water to catalyze the chemical reaction and cause the burns.

Police say the victim was left unconscious at home and was later discovered by a neighbor.

According to officials, the daughter was arrested and lodged at the Oakland County Jail pending prosecutor review.

The incident is still under review, MSP says.