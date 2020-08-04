Dave Coulter wins nomination for Oakland County executive, will face Mike Kowall in November

Dave Coulter appears ready to continue on as the Oakland County executive after dispatching Andy Meisner for the Democratic nomination.

With all 506 precincts reporting, Coulter had an unofficial tally of 109,599 votes, giving him a sizeable lead over Meisner.

A bruising primary between the former Ferndale mayor and current country treasurer, Meisner opted to gamble his seat at the county in hopes of scoring a victory over the current executive.

Coulter, who took over the executive position after former head L. Brooks Patterson died in 2019, was appointed to the seat by a one-vote margin last year.

Having now captured the Democratic nomination, Coulter could very well continue leading Oakland County as he will likely face off against Mike Kowall. Kowall earned more than 91,000 votes to score the Republican nomination.

RELATED: Michigan Primary Election races to watch and results for Aug. 4, 2020

Oakland County, which for many decades was a decidedly red county has begun to lean more blue in recent years, giving Coulter a rare chance to win a seat that's been held by a Republican for decades.

Advertisement

Below is the Democratic primary for the new term, starting Jan. 1, 2021.

Below is the Republican primary for the new term, starting Jan. 1, 2021.