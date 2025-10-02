Daylight Saving Time ends soon: When Michigan changes clocks

article

The Brief Michigan is set to lose 80 minutes of total daylight throughout October before Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends on Sunday, November 2. DST will end at 2 a.m. on November 2, when clocks "fall back" one hour, granting an extra hour of rest but causing the evening commute to be in the dark until March. Efforts in Congress to pass the Sunshine Protection Act for permanent DST continue, but states cannot enact permanent DST without federal approval.



If it feels like we're losing 15 minutes of sunlight every week, well, that's about right. And in about a month, it's going to be even more.

Throughout the month of October, we'll lose 80 minutes of sunlight. Then we welcome the end of daylight saving time, which makes it even worse.

When does daylight saving time end?

Daylight saving time ends early in the morning on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Say goodbye to the daylight when you leave work and hello to headlights. The sun won't come back around for the evening commute until March, when daylight saving time starts again.

But say hello to that extra hour of rest!

When do we change clocks?

Daylight saving time 2025 started on March 9, 2025, when the clocks jumped from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. It lasts until early Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, when 2 a.m. becomes 1 a.m.

It's easy to remember: we spring forward an hour and fall backward an hour. Even though March 9th isn't in the spring…but that's neither here nor there.

Will daylight saving time ever end for good?

Maybe. But don't get your hopes up.

For years, lawmakers in Washington have discussed bills to put an end to daylight saving time for the country.

In 2022, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed a version of a bill that would have enacted permanent DST. But it was never voted on by the House.

Permanent DST would mean we spring forward one year – and then never fall backward again.

This year, the House and Senate have each taken up the Sunshine Protection Act of 2025.. Both are currently in committees.

There are currently 20 states have enacted legislation or resolution to move to permanent DST but those laws can't take effect unless Congress passes a federal law to allow states to make the change.

There's also an effort to move to permanent standard time – which is the time we use in the fall and winter. States are allowed to move to permanent standard time, which is what Arizona and Hawaii are currently using.

What would permanent daylight saving look like?

Since daylight saving happens from March to November, a permanent version like that would primarily impact the winter months. For more than four months (Oct. 28-March 5, to be exact), the sun wouldn't be up until after 8 a.m.

For 17 days (Dec. 26-Jan. 11), the sun wouldn't come up until AFTER 9 a.m.

Those on the 9-5 work schedule would find that even the sun would be up when they got back from work, so their entire day at home wouldn't be spent in darkness. But, kids would also be getting on the school bus in the dark for much of the winter.