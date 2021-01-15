DC police searching for suspect who used shield to pin officer against doorjamb at US Capitol

The Metropolitan D.C. Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding the suspect who was caught on camera using a police shield to pin one of their officers against a doorjamb during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday.

The horrifying video of Officer Daniel Hodges screaming for help as he faces a violent mob has been viewed around the world.

READ MORE: 'Our worst nightmare really come true': DC police officers detail riot at US Capitol

"I was worried for my safety. I was unable to defend myself. Like, I said, my arms were bent and they had already ripped away a lot of my equipment. Ripped off my baton. Ripped off my gas mask. They beat me in my face with my baton and I was sucking down OC spray and CS gas all that time, so I was afraid they were going to get my gun. Thankfully, that was on my right side so they couldn't reach it. And I was worried about being crushed by the crowd obviously," Hodges told reporters on Thursday.

Earlier this week, police said Hodges is recovering well.

READ MORE: DC police ID officer crushed in door in response to little girl’s heartfelt letter

(Metropolitan Police Department)

On Friday, police released photos of the suspect on Twitter. View them above.

If you have any information, call the FBI's Tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

WARNING: The video below may be disturbing to some. Viewer discretion is advised.