DEA launches drug abuse prevention campaign on college campuses across Metro Detroit

As students return to classes, the DEA is on a mission to help prevent drug abuse on college campuses.

Big picture view:

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) emphasized that prevention is key to ensuring the health and safety of the nation's college students, and they are actively spreading that message. The DEA is teaming up with universities across Michigan and Ohio, reaching out to let them know that resources are available.

The focus is on drug awareness because many people between the ages of 18 and 25 are increasingly becoming statistics due to unfortunate overdoses. The DEA is particularly concerned about counterfeit pills, such as ecstasy, which may be laced with fentanyl.

What they're saying:

They report that 50% of the counterfeit pills they seize contain a lethal dose of fentanyl. The warning is clear: stop experimenting and stay safe.

"That behavior can lead a student to go online or social media or a weird part of town to obtain what they think is a study aid which might not contain anything but filler and caffeine or worse, fentanyl. We’re just letting our campuses know these pills are out there, and they’re readily available and dangerous," said Brian McNeal.

"Is this an age where you see people doing, like more drugs? Uh yeah, certainly. I think more and more this era of humanity is seeing an uptick in drug usage, but I mean it’s been used throughout time and memorium," said college student Merrick.

Merrick mentioned that he himself had not encountered any of the counterfeit pill issues that the DEA is warning about. He expressed more concern about alcohol use on campus, noting that it was at Eastern Michigan University.

The DEA representative told FOX 2 that while some people may not listen, it's crucial to heed this advice: don't take any pills unless you know where they came from, or they are prescribed to you.

With the fentanyl threats all around us, it's vital to follow the advice being discussed.