Dead body with gunshot wound found on Southfield Freeway

Michigan State Police started the week with a homicide investigation after officers were dispatched to a Metro Detroit highway for reports of a dead body.

State police found a male body lying on the ground on the ramp from the northbound Southfield Freeway onto I-96.

Police made the gruesome discovery early Monday morning around 3:30 a.m.

The discovery has led to massive traffic jam as police are diverting traffic at M-39 and Plymouth Road.

According to police, a 22-year-old male died after being fatally shot. There were no vehicles left on the freeway, so it's unclear how the victim's body made it to the freeway.

It's also unknown if the shooting took place at the location or the body was left there.

Police have dispatched K-9 units to search for evidence and to determine where the victim was shot.

The investigation is continuing. If you have information regarding this incident please call the MSP tip line at 855-MICH-TIP or crime stoppers at 800-SPEAK-UP.