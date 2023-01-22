Wayne County woman faces charges after being arrested during Atlanta riot

article

Atlanta police have released the names, mugshots and charges for the six suspects arrested during a riot in downtown Atlanta Saturday evening.

One of the suspects charged was a Wayne County resident.

Nadja Geier, 24, of Nashville, Tenn.; Madeleine Feola, 22, of Spokane, Wash.; Ivan Ferguson, 22, of Nevada; Graham Evatt, 20, of Decatur, Ga.; Francis Carrol, 22, of Kennebunkport, Maine; and Emily Murphy, 37, of Grosse Isle, Mich. were each charged with four misdemeanors and four felonies.

The misdemeanor charges include: rioting, pedestrian in a roadway, willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer and unlawful assembly.

The felony charges include: second degree criminal damage, first degree arson, interference with government property and domestic terrorism.

Suspects arrested in downtown Atlanta riot (Credit: Atlanta Police Department)

In a press conference Saturday night, Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said city officials will continue to look for anyone who was involved in violence and destruction that night.

"My message to those who seek to continue this kind of criminal behavior: We will find you, we will arrest you, and you will be held accountable," Mayor Dickens said.

The violence Downtown was part of ongoing tensions that have happened for more than a year in Atlanta and in DeKalb County, where law enforcement said environmental activists camping out in the forest have fought against the training facility's construction by committing crimes. Protestors say the facility will destroy the Weelaunee Forest and expand law enforcement in the area.