Deadline nearing for Detroit renters to apply for CERA funding; additional help available

Detroit renters who need help paying their bills have until June 30 to apply for Covid Emergency Rental Assistance (CERA).

"We have put $159 million in assistance to renters and landlords in, really, a year and a half, and we kept 19,000 families in their homes," Mayor Mike Duggan said.

Administrators say apply now if you haven't already, and check your email if you've already applied because the Michigan State Housing Development Authority, or MSHDA, may be trying to contact you.

"Applications that have been submitted in the portal will continue to be reviewed and processed," said Housing Director Julie Schneider. "We will continue to do so until all funds are spent."

Apply here.

Even though that CERA funding is running out, help with housing and employment is still available.

Duggan said anyone being evicted should contact the Homeless Action Network help line at 313-305-0311. He said the city is also committed to providing attorneys for any tenants facing eviction.

"Our lawyers are in court on these virtual dockets representing tenants, so every time someone goes to court there is a legal aid lawyer there to represent them," said Ahsley Lowe, the CEO of Lakeshore Legal Aid.

For tenants facing rising rent payments, employment assistance is available as well. The city has 12,000 job vacancies and opportunities for immediate employment through Detroit at Work's rapid job placement program.

"Right now, the people that we've placed are actually earning already over $16 an hour," said Dana Williams, director of Detroit at Work.

Find help here.