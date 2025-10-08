Deadly Eastpointe McDonald's stabbing suspect found competent to stand trial

article

The Brief 27-year-old Afeni Muhammad is accused of stabbing co-worker Jennifer Harris and was found competent to stand trial after a forensics report. Officials say the criminal proceedings against her could proceed as a Preliminary Exam is set for Nov. 14.



The suspect in the Eastpointe McDonald's stabbing that left a woman dead has been found competent to stand trial.

Big picture view:

Macomb County officials announced that 27-year-old Afeni Muhammad, the McDonald's employee accused of stabbing her manager Jennifer Harris, was found competent to stand trial and her Preliminary Exam hearing date is scheduled.

Muhammad is charged with First-Degree Murder.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a Probable Cause Conference was held for Muhammad on Wednesday.

A Forensic Center Report found Muhammad competent to stand trial. Officials say the criminal proceedings against her could proceed as a Preliminary Exam is set for Nov. 14.

Muhammad is facing the following charges:

First Degree Premeditated Murder, a mandatory life without parole offense

Carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, a five-year felony

"The finding that the defendant is competent to stand trial ensures that she can now be held accountable through the proper legal process," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido. "The allegations describe a brutal act that has tragically ended the life of an innocent woman. Our office remains committed to seeking justice for the victim and her family."

The backstory:

Michigan State Police said they were called to McDonald's on 9-Mile on a report of shots fired and a stabbing on Thursday morning. They arrived and found a customer holding a gun and Harris had been stabbed.

According to MSP, the other employee had been sent home early after getting into an argument with Harris. The employee returned with a knife and stabbed Harris, police said.

Harris was taken to the hospital but later died from her injuries.

Muhammad is being held at the Macomb County Jail on a $25 million cash/surety bond.

The Source: FOX 2 used information from the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office for details in this report.