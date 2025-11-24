Deadly hit-and-run that killed disabled veteran in Oak Park

The Brief A reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest in a fatal hit-and-run. The hit-and-run killed a 71-year-old disabled veteran early Saturday morning. The victim was in a wheelchair in the area of Nine Mile and Harding or Greenfield, police said.



A $2,500 reward is being offered for information on a fatal hit-and-run in Oak Park that took place Saturday.

The backstory:

The victim was a 71-year-old disabled veteran in a wheelchair in the area of Nine Mile and Harding or Greenfield at 1:30 a.m.

The suspect's vehicle description is a dark gray Hyundai Elantra, believed to be a recent model ranging from 2023-26.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone in the vicinity of Nine Mile and Harding or Nine Mile and Greenfield during this time, may have seen the vehicle, or who has any related information is urged to contact the Oak Park Police Department at (248) 691-7447 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

