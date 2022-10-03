Dearborn 1-month-old girl abused 'from head to toe', police chief says

article

Parents of a 1-month-old in Dearborn are facing child abuse charges after their infant daughter was found with signs of abuse ‘from head to to’, according to the police chief.

According to a press release from the Dearborn Police Department, the couple's one-month-old baby was brought to a doctor's office with multiple visible injuries on Sept. 29. Dearborn Police and Fire Department personnel were contacted because the pediatrician believed the injuries were suspicious.

"It's unconscionable to think you'd harm a child - especially a one-month-old baby. There is really no more fragile or precious in life," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

According to Shahin, the little girl showed signs of abuse from head to toe.

