Dearborn parents charged with child abuse after 1-month-old seen by pediatrician with visible serious injuries

A Wayne County judge has charged a Dearborn mother and father with first-degree child abuse after police said their 1-month-old was brought to the pediatrician's office with what police said were visible and serious injuries.

Amy Taulbee and Murtadha Almeamaar were both arraigned on one count of first-degree child abuse. Almeamaar was also charged as a habitual offender.

According to a press release from the Dearborn Police Department, the couple's one-month-old baby was brought to a doctor's office with multiple visible injuries on Sept. 29. Dearborn Police and Fire Department personnel were contacted because the pediatrician believed the injuries were suspicious.

The infant was taken to Children’s Hospital of Michigan where the injuries were determined to have come from some kind of physical abuse.

Both parents were taken into custody and were arraigned on Monday, Oct. 3.

The infant is still in the hospital but is reported to be stable.

"This is a terrible crime that has impacted everybody involved, from the First Responders on scene, to the Investigators who built the case, to the Medical Professionals who continue to provide care for this poor child. It’s unfathomable to think that a parent could allegedly cause harm to their own child, so I appreciate all of the hard work that has gone into ensuring that those responsible are held accountable," said Dearborn Police Chief Issa Shahin.

Taulbee was held on a $100,000 cash bond while Almeamaar was given a cash bond of $250,000. Both must wear a GPS tether if they bond out.