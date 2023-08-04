Dearborn 12-year-old jiu-jitsu champion becomes 1st hijabi female to win gold at world tourney

A 12-year-old Dearborn girl won the gold at the world's largest jiu-jitsu tournament. And while that's remarkable in itself, it's what the young girl was wearing that makes the win historic.

"It felt so nice to know that I won and that I earned it," said Aaminah Abdrabboh.

FOX 2: "If you can come up with two words to describe Aaminah what would they be?"

"Focused and fun," said mom Nancy Marini.

"Cheerful and playful," said her father and coach Mohammad Abdrabboh.

Aaminah Abdrabboh is a jiu-jitsu world champion.

"I noticed that she took a lot of ownership of getting ready for class, preparing for class, preparing for lunch, and doing a little bit more than we expected at that age and even more than some of her siblings have," Mohammad said.

"She has a little bit more of that drive, she’s got that focus," said Nancy.

Aaminah was just 7 years old when she decided this sport was her passion, much like her dad.

It’s safe to say jiu-jitsu is a bit of a family business for the Abdrabboh family. All six kids - girls included - love the sport. Dad Mohammad owns Metro Jiu-Jitsu and coaches Aaminah.

Like any good athlete she is dedicated to her sport - really dedicated.

"Even on the days I’m tired and I'm exhausted, I push through because I know I want to go to the world’s biggest tournament for kids," she said.

Recently, this inspirational budding athlete from Dearborn made history. Aaminah’s the first hijabi female to take the podium at the world’s largtest jiu-jitsu tournament for kids ages 4 to 15.

Her sisters she says, are her inspiration.

"They taught me so much stuff like styles and ways to wear it," she said.

And while when you watch her compete you may be drawn to what visually sets her apart, Aaminah’s hope is that people see her not for what she competes in - but rather for how well she performs.

Less than 10 years ago a hijab ban prohibited girls and women like Aaminah and her sisters - from even competing.

"Like I'd be able to train at the gym and go watch them, but I would not be able to compete," she said. "So it’d be like, I couldn’t do half of the stuff they were doing."

"You don’t want to compete against people just because well these were the only ones who were allowed in," said her mom, Nancy. "You want to know that you won against the very best."

Last year, Aaminah won silver in her class at the same Pan Kids International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation Championship.

"That made me feel like I needed to come back and get a gold," she said. "So I was extremely happy when I won this year."



