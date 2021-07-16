UAW worker dies after falling from catwalk at Dearborn plant

article

A worker at a steel plant in Dearborn died after falling from a catwalk Friday morning.

Police said a 50-year-old man working at the Dearborn Works Steel plant was pronounced dead at the scene after he fell around 3:15 a.m.

Dearborn police and fire responded to the scene, which was located at 3001 S. Miller.

Dearborn Police Chief Haddad said, "This is a difficult time for family, friends, and co-workers. My heartfelt sympathies are with all those impacted by this tragedy."

The UAW also released a statement, mourning the loss.

"With heavy hearts, UAW members woke up this morning to learn that one of our members passed away last night due to a fatal accident that occurred in the Cleveland Cliffs Dearborn Works facility in Dearborn, MI," said Vice President Chuch Browning. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of our UAW Brother and his coworkers during this difficult time."

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The death was reported to the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.