Dearborn barber gives first world's highest haircut on top the Empire State Building

FOX 2's Charlie Langton may not have known it when he sat down, but he was about to get his hair cut by a master.

"It's probably going to be the best trim of your life," said Mourtaja Alkhalidi.

"I'm ready for it, I'm ready for it," said Langton, his next customer.

When Alkhalidi enters his barbershop, he turns into Dr. Mour. Cutting hair since the age of 14, he's now 20 years old and a world-famous barber. He's clipped hair for both the Detroit Lions and Detroit Red Wings, but it wasn't until his journey to New York City that his skill set reached new heights.

"I do these things where I try to cut hair in the most random areas and one of them was in the middle of Time Square," he said. "I was giving a haircut to one of my friends who also is a TikToker and it went viral.

"So some lady from the Empire State Building saw the video and said ‘okay yeah, I’d love for you guys to come up and give a haircut on top of the building."

MORE: A cut above: Detroit teen caught giving haircuts at school, catches eye of city's top barber

So there Dr. Mour was, as documented on his social media, ascending the skyscraper. Once at the top, he got to work giving his friend a memorable trim. The New York City skyline was in the background.

"(It) makes me the first person to give a haircut on top of the Empire State Building, breaking the world record for the world's highest haircut given in America"

He even has the certificate to prove it.

When asked about where Dr. Barber Mour will be in 10 years, his brother answered fittingly: "On the moon!"

"First haircut on the moon," Alkhalidi, laughing. "Why not? I'm down to do it."

Mour's haircut antics have earned him a sizable presence on social media. But even as his fame has risen, he continues cutting hair at his barbershop in Dearborn Heights.