Dearborn driver: ‘I know, I was driving recklessly’

article

A man in Dearborn has his 2005 Lincoln LS impounded after he was caught driving erratically in Dearborn on Nov. 13.

During a traffic stop, the man admitted to driving recklessly, according to police.

"I know, I was driving recklessly," a police report says the man said.

Officers saw the man traveling close to 70 miles per hour on Telegraph Road in heavy traffic at about 11 a.m. Nov. 13.

While following the car, police watched as he weaved in and out of traffic, and ran a red light.

The vehicle finally stopped after striking the center median on Ford Road, after turning off Telegraph.

Officers observed holes in the tires and damage on the wheels of the car, which also had stalled and would not re-start.

The driver was ticketed for reckless driving and the car was towed.