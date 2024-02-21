Beloved Dearborn eatery Mati's Deli goes up for sale

article

After 35 years, a landmark Dearborn eatery is going up for sale.

The family that owns Mati's Deli announced the business will be hitting the market. The move comes less than seven months after the sudden death of owner Louis Weinstein in a scuba diving incident Aug. 1 in Ohio.

"This was a difficult and emotional decision for us. But, it was one our Dad was planning to make when he would have retired next year," read a post on the deli's Facebook page. "We're looking for someone to continue the deli into the future."

The retro art deco-styled building is located at 1842 Monroe at Tenny Street, a few blocks southwest of Oakwood and near Michigan Avenue.

The Facebook page pledged that the business is not going away, however.

"So please don't worry, we're not going anywhere! During this time we hope to continue to see you all at the deli," it said. "Some have asked if we are closing down this week or soon and that is definitely not happening."

Known for big sandwiches packed with freshly sliced meat, Mati's popularity through the years came with a neighborhood eatery feel.

It also boasts colorfully named sandwiches like:

Brittany's Ticket (roast beef brisket of beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, American cheese, mayo on triple-decker white toast)

Hank's Delight (Hot corned beef, pastrami, extra swiss and hot mustard on pumpernickel)

Aaron's Bite (choice roast beef, turkey breast, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and slaw with Russian dressing on rye)

There are even more, named after real friends and customers.

The post thanks the customers and the community for their support and said that as more information becomes available, it will be shared out.

"We do ask that if you come by the deli and are feeling curious, please don't bombard our wonderful staff with questions no one really has the answer to this early."

Mati's Deli is the latest longtime Dearborn eatery to experience change - with Lyle's Sandwich Shop closing in June 2023 and Miller's Bar recently sold and under new owners last month.

Mati's Deli is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

