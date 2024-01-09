New Miller's Bar owner plans to carry on 'amazing legacy' of Dearborn burger spot

article

The new owner of popular Dearborn burger spot Miller's Bar said he plans to change nothing about what customers have come to love.

Considered a no-frills restaurant for a quick bite since it opened in 1941, Miller's is cash-only. The burgers are served on wax paper and guests are on the honor system when they cash out.

Miller's Bar hit the market in the fall of 2021, and was recently sold to Dearborn native and businessman Allie T. Mallad. He also bought a shopping center property that the Miller family was selling.

"We are privileged and honored to have the opportunity to continue the traditions of Miller’s Bar and the profound impact that Miller’s has had on the community," he said. "Everyone can expect to enjoy the same atmosphere and the same exact traditions that the Miller family created. I will continue that amazing legacy."