Dearborn Heights appoints internal affairs investigator

The City of Dearborn Heights recently appointed Paul Vanderplow as the police department's internal affairs investigator.

Vanderplow already serves as the department's director of support services, a role he will continue in.

A 29-year law enforcement veteran, Vanderplow, before joining the city, served as special agent in charge of the Detroit Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Prior to that, he served with the Detroit District of the Internal Revenue Service – Criminal Investigation Division, where he began his law enforcement career in 1995. Since then, he’s held numerous investigative, command and administrative posts that took him to several cities throughout the U.S. investigations, strategic planning policy and procedure development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in finance/accounting from Arizona State University, and completed the Executive Management Program at Northwestern University’s Evanston, Illinois, campus.

He also holds the distinction of Eagle Scout and serves as chairman of the National Law Enforcement Exploring Program.

The appointment comes amidst Mayor Bill Bazzi’s frustration over reports of improprieties and borderline illegal activities within the city structure – representing both elected and staff positions.

"I have been made aware of some matters that, if proven true, could result in serious legal and organizational implications for the City", Bazzi said. "They need to be addressed – legally, thoroughly, and in plain sight of our residents and business owners. As a municipality, we need an internal investigative resource to address matters like these – and we are fortunate to have a professional like Director Vanderplow who can fill this role effectively. Throughout his tenure with the City, Director Vanderplow has exhibited a high level of dedication to the community, as well as to the legal and ethical requirements I demand of our employees. Based upon the internal clean-up accomplished at the Police Department, we want to expand the oversight capability to the City. "

Anyone with information regarding waste, fraud or abuse within the City of Dearborn Heights is urged to contact its Internal Affairs hotline at 313-277-7717, or at DHID@dearbornheightsmi.gov. You may remain anonymous.