Dearborn Heights car break-in suspects caught hiding under vehicle by police

The Brief Two people suspected of breaking into unlocked cars parked in a neighborhood were arrested. The whole incident was caught on camera. News of the alleged crimes and the arrests has caught people in the area by surprise and is making them think twice about how and where they leave their cars.



Police say they were in the right place at the right time to capture two people suspected of breaking into unlocked cars parked in a neighborhood in Dearborn Heights.

The arrest of one suspect was caught on camera.

Big picture view:

An early taste of spring weather tends to bring people outside. According to the Dearborn Heights police chief, that includes criminals.

Ring doorbell video shows the moment officers found one of the two suspects hiding under a van in a driveway. The incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning and the police chief says an officer was already in the area in a subdivision off Ford Road and Beech Daly on an unrelated call.

The original officer called for backup and two arrests were made. The suspects are accused of going from car to car parked on the street, trying door handles and looking for unlocked vehicles.

"The officer was in his car and had binoculars out and was watching them to see if they were going to commit a crime and go into cars," said Dearborn Heights Police Chief Michael Guzowski. "Once he saw that happen, he made his move and confronted them, and they took off. They are looking for any valuable property, or money or change."

News of the alleged crimes and the arrests has caught people in the area by surprise and is making them think twice about how and where they leave their cars.

What they're saying:

Police say, in addition to locking your doors, there are other ways to deter crime. They recommend installing motion lights or keeping bright lights on. If you have cameras, make them visible to help deter criminals.

As for the two in custody, one adult is awaiting arraignment at the courthouse.

The second suspect was a minor who was handed over to a guardian. The chief says the young person may still face charges as well.