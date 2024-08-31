Dearborn Heights Firefighters to host Chili Cook-Off to fund childhood burn victim camp

The Dearborn Heights Professional Fire Fighters Union will host its annual charity Chili Cook-Off and Family Picnic Sept. 7.

The charity event – celebrating its 32nd anniversary this year – will take place at the City’s Lower Parkland Park, on Ann Arbor Trail between Outer Drive and Evergreen Roads, from noon to dusk. Proceeds from the event help support the Firefighter Union Charity Fund which contributes to several local charities – including the Great Lakes Burn Camp, which supports young fire victims who have experienced injury or disfigurement by severe burns.

In addition to the annual chili cooking competition, the event features a host of family-oriented activities that include food and beverages, a family picnic area, a beer tent, face painting, a bounce house, and other kids’ games, a fire engine water shower, and much more. Entertainment will also be provided by The Pulse.

Donated silent auction raffle prizes totaling over $5,000 will also be raffled off at the event.

A key element in the firefighters’ goal to support local charities is their ability to secure public donations.

"Public donations play a big role in the success of this event, and in our ability to help as many deserving people as possible through the charities we support," said DHFD firefighter Albert Tannus one of the event’s organizers. "Donations are something we desperately need to be able to continue with the success we’ve achieved in past years."

All donated items are placed on display during the event for viewing by the guests. The items are then raffled to those who purchase tickets for the prize drawing. Subsequently, the more attractive the gift, the more raffle tickets are placed in that gift’s "ticket canister" for the drawing.

Cash donations are also welcome, which go directly to the various charities. Tannus stressed that 100% of the proceeds from their events are used to offset the charities they support – the firefighters accept no compensation for this work.

"We hope folks will come out for a great event" Tannus said, "and find it in their hearts to give whatever they can to help these deserving people."