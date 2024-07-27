Dearborn Heights Firefighters wash cars to fund childhood burn victim camp

article

The Dearborn Heights Fire Department hosted its annual charity car wash at the station’s south-end location, 4500 S. Telegraph Road. From noon until 6 p.m. July 27, passersby could have their vehicles washed and dried if they gave a $5 donation. All proceeds go toward the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

Every summer, the camp offers burn survivors between the ages of 6 and 17 a week full of activities such as kayaking, water-skiing, basketball, and archery.