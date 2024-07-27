Expand / Collapse search

Dearborn Heights Firefighters wash cars to fund childhood burn victim camp

By Dave Herndon
Published  July 27, 2024 9:23pm EDT
Dearborn Heights
FOX 2 Detroit
article

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich (FOX 2) - The Dearborn Heights Fire Department hosted its annual charity car wash at the station’s south-end location, 4500 S. Telegraph Road. From noon until 6 p.m. July 27, passersby could have their vehicles washed and dried if they gave a $5 donation. All proceeds go toward the Great Lakes Burn Camp.

Every summer, the camp offers burn survivors between the ages of 6 and 17 a week full of activities such as kayaking, water-skiing, basketball, and archery. 

Firefighters let images do the talking for fundraiser

It wouldn't take long to see what the draw is for the Dearborn Heights Charity Car Wash - after all, the firefighters let the pictures do the talking. The annual car wash event is July 27 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 4500 S Telegraph.