Dearborn Heights first in U.S. with Arabic on police patch

The Dearborn Heights Police Department is unveiling a new officer-designed police patch that will be the first one in the country to feature Arabic.

Police confirmed to FOX 2 on Wednesday that the department has a new optional patch that officers can wear as part of their uniform.

The patch includes the Michigan in the center with the words ‘Dearborn Heights Police’ written in both English and Arabic.

According to police, the patch was created by Officer Ermily Murdoc, who designed it to reflect and honor the diversity of our community.

Dearborn Heights' Middle Eastern or North African population was 39% as of 2023. Neighboring Dearborn has a population of roughly 55%.

What they're saying:

"We are proud of Officer Murdoch's creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve," the department wrote on Facebook. "Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique."

The police department disabled comments on the Facebook post for the public.