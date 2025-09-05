Dearborn Heights removes Arabic police patch: ‘not official’, mayor says

article

The Brief The mayor of Dearborn Heights said a new police patch featuring Arabic script was not an official prototype. The statement from Mayor Bill Bazzi comes after the police department had initially announced the optional patch on Facebook. Bazzi said the idea was not fully vetted before the details were released to the public.



A little more than two days since the Dearborn Heights Police Department posted a photo of a police patch featuring Arabic script, the city's mayor says the patch was only an idea and should never have been presented as official.

Police confirmed to FOX 2 on Wednesday that the department had a new optional patch that officers can wear as part of their uniform. The patch read ‘Dearborn Heights Police’ in both English and Arabic and would have been the first in the United States to feature Arabic script.

Dearborn Heights' Middle Eastern or North African population was 39% as of 2023. Neighboring Dearborn has a population of roughly 55%.

Mayor Bill Bazzi, recently appointed by President Donald Trump as the US Ambassador to Tunisia, released a statement on the police department's Facebook page on Friday. In the statement, Bazzi said the patch effort was for internal discussion within the department but ‘was not put forth for consensus of further review’.

The original post, which said the patch was optional, has been removed from Facebook.

What they're saying:

"Should efforts like this be formally undertaken to make any changes to the Police uniform, it is our goal to include multiple PD stakeholders for a larger conversation, to ensure all are included in the discussion. As we are one PD, each individual’s uniform represents the DHPD as a whole, and therefore merits the review and input of all," Bazzi in the statement.

The statement went on to say that the patch addition remains an idea and ‘should NOT have been presented as an official prototype’.

Bazzi said he was proud of the chief and officers efforts in the community.

The backstory:

In the original Facebook post, the department provided background that the patch was designed by an officer to ‘reflect and honor the diversity of our community’.

"We are proud of Officer Murdoch's creativity and dedication in helping our department better represent the people we serve," the department wrote on Facebook. "Our officers proudly serve all members of our community, and this new design is another way we continue to celebrate the rich cultures that make our city unique."

Dearborn Heights Police had disabled comments on Facebook of the original post. Similarly, the department is limiting who can comment on the current post.