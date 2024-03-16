Dearborn Heights man hit by car while walking, hospitalized

On March 16, a traffic crash between a motor vehicle and a pedestrian left a 42-year-old Dearborn Heights resident in an area hospital with serious injuries.

According to acting Dearborn Heights Police Chief Kevin Swope, the incident occurred at about 2:15 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed the pedestrian was near the intersection of Van Born and Telegraph Roads when struck by a 60-year-old Inkster resident who was driving Westbound on Van Born.

The pedestrian, who suffered serious injuries, was taken to a local hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, but it is not believed alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

