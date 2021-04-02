Dearborn Heights police look for missing teen girl who may be in Atlanta
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Deaborn Heights police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl who may have traveled to Atlanta.
Police said Sara Abbas Al-Khafaji left her home around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
It is believed she was dropped off at a Detroit bus stop and may have taken a bus to the Atlanta area.
Al-Khafaji is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs 110 pounds. She has black and brown hair, and brown eyes.
Anyone who knows Al-Khafaji's whereabouts is asked to call police at 313-590-2135.