Dearborn Heights police officer charged with misdemeanor battery, assault

A Dearborn Heights police officer has been charged on misdemeanor assault and battery.

Zyke Bailey was charged in connection to an arrest that took place in June of 2023, although the circumstances of the arrest have not been released.

A statement from the department said that it will cooperate with the investigation and that Bailey is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

"While our officers have thousands of contacts with citizens every year, unfortunately, we occasionally do not live up to the high standards we set forth and expect of our officers," the department said in a statement. "When we fall short, we will take full responsibility for our actions and take the appropriate corrective measures as we continue to hold all members of this Department accountable."

Bailey was sworn in with the department in 2018 and is originally from Taylor. He came to the DHPD after two years with the Detroit Police Department.

Mayor Bill Bazzi shared similar concern in a statement about the impression it leaves on the department.

"The rare incidents such as this, concern each of us greatly – and serves to even further our resolve to embrace our mission to treat all with courtesy, respect and fairness," Bazzi said in part from a statement. "As Acting Chief Swope stated, we will cooperate fully and openly throughout this investigation."

The entire statement from the department is below:

"The Dearborn Heights Police Department takes allegations such as this seriously, and continues to take measures to ensure our officers are properly trained and equipped to serve the citizens of Dearborn Heights in a professional, accountable, and ethical manner.

"The department will fully cooperate with the ongoing investigation and its forthcoming judicial proceedings.

The department recognizes the importance of each interaction between its officers and the members of our community. We acknowledge that while the vast majority of our interactions are positive, any deviation from our high standards is taken seriously and addressed promptly.

"The DHPD respects the legal process and is committed to following through on the judicial outcome, ensuring any necessary actions are taken in accordance with the findings. It is essential to remember that a complaint is an allegation. Officer Bailey, like all individuals, is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law."



