Dearborn Heights police seek man who broke into home

Police are looking for a man who broke into a Dearborn Heights home earlier this month.

The man entered the home in the area of Beech Daly and Cherry Hill roads between 6:20-7:25 a.m. July 2 and stole multiple items, police said.

He is 20-30 years old, white, has a skinny build, and brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket with "LRG" (Lifted Research Group) written in white or yellow on it, blue jeans, and black shoes that may be Nike Air Forces.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-277-7707.

