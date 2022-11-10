Dearborn Heights residents push back against plans for new car wash near busy intersection

Some Dearborn Heights residents are concerned about plans to open a new car wash near a busy intersection.

"I don't think any resident who is going to put that kind of money wants 5/600 cars, especially on the Ford Road speedway, which is the new Indy 500," said Dr. Ibrahim Dabaja. "I would never want to put my medical facility or any medical facility where 1,000 residents in the area do not want my facility here."

Grassroots group Dearborn Heights Citizens United circulated a petition and in court is trying to put a stop to the proposed business near Ford and Beech Daly.

"We want the residents to really have a say in what goes in the neighborhoods," said Dabaja, who lives nearby and is speaking for the group.

Dabaja also said the area is a flood zone, and there are concerns that a car wash tapping into the sewer system here will cause issues.

"Our neighborhood has flooded over the last seven years four or five times. This area was actually a lake. Water 4 or 5 feet high and has destroyed people's basements in the area," he said.

The owner of the property where the car wash is planned recently bought it from big-time developer Mike Shehadi.

"I know the owner myself. Excellent human being, excellent," Dabaja said.

Dabaja said it isn't personal.

"It's 1,100 residents that would like a better use of this facility," he said.

FOX 2 spoke to the developer, Dr. Hussein Darwiche, by phone. He said the car wash project is being done completely within legal parameters. He believes the attempt to stop construction is in retaliation after neighbors tried to purchase this land initially and were outbid.