Dearborn Hts suspects pop back window of Charger, push it out in the snow in attempted theft

The Dearborn Heights Police Department released amazing video Wednesday that showed two thieves trying to steal a Dodge Charger in the snow by popping out the back window and pushing it out of a parking lot.

Police released the video showing how quickly a car can be stolen. According to Dearborn Heights police, the attempted theft happened at 3:40 Wednesday morning in the area of Warren and Fenton.

At the time, snow was falling and there was at least an inch or two of snow on the parking lot and the car as the thieves tried to steal the car.

In the video, one of the men walks up to the back window behind the driver's seat and pops the window out with some kind of device. He then dives headfirst into the back seat.

About a minute later, another man comes up from a Chevrolet Trailblazer parked on the street and has a conversation with the man who is still inside the car.

The second man then walks around to the back and starts to push it. According to police, the suspect inside the car was able to break the gear shift, which allowed him to move it to neutral and make it mobile.

With the suspect pushing from behind, they're able to push the car all the way to the street. The second suspect then runs back to the SUV and drives toward the car to push it from behind.

Officers were able to quickly get to the scene and stop the theft but the two men were able to get away from police in the Trailblazer.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 313-277-7716.