Dearborn jewelry store robbery interrupted by employee opening fire; 2 suspects sought

Two suspects are wanted by Dearborn police after an armed robbery at an east side jewelry store last week.

On Tuesday police released photos of the suspects and the car they fled in, after an employee opened fire on them, interrupting the robbery. No customers or employees were injured in the incident. It is unknown at this time if any suspects were injured.

The incident happened on Aug. 7 at the Mariam Jewelry store, 7012 Schaefer.

At 5:30 p.m. two men in masks entered the store with a rifle and demanded employees and customers get on the ground.

As one suspect held everyone at gunpoint, the other ransacked the store, loading several items into a bag. At this point, an employee pulled a gun and fired several shots at them, causing them to flee.

They fled in a black sedan, possibly a 2011-2013 model year Mazda 3 with paint peeling on the hood and trunk of the vehicle.

"The Dearborn Police Department will aggressively investigate this crime and utilize all available resources to bring these suspects to justice," said Chief Issa Shahin. "We are urging the public to come forward and provide information to assist with the investigation."

The Dearborn Police Department is asking anyone with information that can assist with identifying the vehicle or the individuals involved to contact Sergeant Jamison Carpenter at 313-943-2041 or jcarpenter@dearborn.gov.



