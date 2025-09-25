Dearborn mayor gives statement, doesn't apologize to resident he called racist

The Brief Dearborn held a council meeting for the first time since a viral diatribe by the mayor Sept. 9th It was directed at a resident who questioned the honorary renaming of a street. The mayor read a statement praising the city's diversity but not addressing the resident directly.



A ceremonial street renaming ignited a firestorm of controversy in Dearborn the past few weeks with the mayor's comments going worldwide after he blasted a resident.

Local perspective:

On Tuesday the Dearborn held its first meeting since the viral clash where Mayor Abdullah Hammoud lambasted a resident who is a Christian minister, painting him as a racist and telling him he "was not welcome here."

Hammoud, 35, had not publicly addressed the issue since, but read a prepared statement at the packed meeting with no apology. He did blame the media for "sensationalizing" his previous confrontation.

"We put into practice the ideal that people of all backgrounds, of all faiths, and of all beliefs can live peacefully and respectfully as neighbors, as classmates, as business owners, and as congregants," said Hammoud who is Muslim. "That is why we have long been mislabeled and targeted, long before the sensationalized headlines of this past week. For decades, people have been intent on dividing and disparaging our city."

Ted Barham spoke prior to Hammoud's statement on Tuesday saying that he did not plan to file a lawsuit despite pressure from supporters "all over the world."

"Bless those who curse you … love your haters," he said. "I just think there's way too much hate in society right now. And so I want to encourage loving your haters. And I would say that in regard to Hezbollah as well. I would [say] that in regard to Mr. Siblani and I would [say] to Israel, too. ‘Love your haters.'

"I think this is a very important message in our society right now, not just in regard to Muslim-Christian relations, but in our societies generally."

The backstory:

The controversy all began with the honorary renaming of the sign at Warren Avenue, intended as a tribute to Osama Siblani, the publisher of the Arab American News and Michigan Journalism Hall of Fame member.

Although the street sign was an initiative by Wayne County leaders, city officials, including Hammoud, were at the unveiling and defended the honorary nod to Siblani, praised by many as a journalism trailblazer and voice of the community.

At the Sept. 9 council meeting, Barham mentioned controversial comments Siblani made in the past regarding Hezbollah and Hamas praising them as freedom fighters, as well as his praising of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a hero.

"I feel like having that sign up there is almost like naming a street Hezbollah Street or Hamas Street. Hezbollah bombed the embassy in Beirut, including many Americans. I just feel it’s quite inappropriate," he said at the time.

Barham, who said he has previously lived in Lebanon, Pakistan and Israel, objected to the street renaming — which led to Hammoud's fiery response.

"You’re an Islamophobe. And although you live here, I want you to know as mayor you are not welcome here," Hammoud said at the time. "The day you move out of the city will be the day I launch a parade celebrating the fact that you moved out of the city."

Hammoud's comments racked up millions of views online and were rebuked by conservative pundits like Megyn Kelly and Matt Walsh as divisive while news outlets across the country covered the story.

What they're saying:

At Tuesday's meeting, the mayor received words of praise from residents and nonresidents — as well as criticism — with an overflow area needed, due to the large turnout.

Resident Jeff Davis questioned Hammoud's treatment of Barham.

"As mayor, you hold the highest position of authority and gravitas in the city, and he should be a unifier of the different groups living here and not fan any flames of division," he said. "The language used was derogatory and inflammatory. I've known Ted for a little while, and I've never heard of him say anything (bigoted, racist or Islamophobic). He does love Muslims and has invited them to dialogue."

Dearborn church Pastor Nathan Hayes spoke about a couple of different mosques that reached out to him after his church's roof collapsed, offering help.

"I know if you look at video clips on social media you get a very different idea (of the city) ... and I get tired of constantly defending who we are," he said. "And who we are is much different than what is presented in little tiny clips on social media."

See the original confrontation below:

"It's not a matter of us vs. them," said resident Anthony Deegan who said he is a Christian and spoke of the city's residents as kind and loving.

"I think this issue comes down to not even a man, a street sign, a mayor. The real question this country has for the city of Dearborn is where it specifically stands on the issue of Hamas and Hezbollah. (They) have been designated as a terrorist organization and while the criticism of violence has been said multiple times, I don't know if I've ever heard Hamas and Hezbollah specifically condemned."

During Hammoud's statement he brought up racist incidents Muslims in the city have faced in the past.

He referred to anti-Islam pastor Terry Jones who once burned the Quran and in 2011 protested in Dearborn, as well as the Arab International festival canceled back in 2013 due to extremist anti-Islam protesters.

He said the city has been slandered for its coexistence, and that some people find it threatening.

"For decades, people have been intent on dividing and disparaging our city," Hammoud said. "Dearborn has never fallen for these divisive attempts. Back then and still now, Dearborn residents from every corner of this city have come together to shun hatred and to root it out of the place that we’re all proud to call home."

Hammoud is up for re-election in November, facing off against challenger Nagi Almudhegi.