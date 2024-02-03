Dearborn mayor ramps up police patrols after "Islamophobic rhetoric" in WSJ op-ed

The mayor of Dearborn announced Saturday that police will be ramping up patrols in his city after "Islamophobic rhetoric" in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

"Effective immediately - Dearborn police will ramp up its presence across all places of worship and major infrastructure points." Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said on X. "This is a direct result of the inflammatory @ WSJ opinion piece that has led to an alarming increase in bigoted and Islamophobic rhetoric online targeting the city of Dearborn."

On Friday, the Wall Street Journal posted an op-ed that referred to Dearborn as "America’s Jihad Capital" and that politicians & Imams side with Hamas.

