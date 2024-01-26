Dearborn mayor cancels Biden campaign manager meeting due to Israel support

Along with several Arab-American leaders, Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud refused to meet with Joe Biden's campaign manager over the president's stance in the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

"What do I tell my residents? My residents who have lost loved ones overseas," Hammoud said.

The mayor, a member of the Democratic Party, said his decision to bail on the meeting reflects the sentiment of the Arab-American community.

"This is not the time to talk about elections," Hammoud said. "This is the time to ask and demand for an immediate cease-fire."

The meeting was set for Friday afternoon – with about a dozen local Arab American leaders, including Hammoud and Dearborn's State Rep. Alabass Farhat.

"I couldn't get myself to want to sit down with that individual," Farhat said.

From Biden’s campaign, Julie Chavez Rodriguez was supposed to lead the meeting.

Sources familiar with the meeting told FOX 2 this was part of a tour that began last fall, in key battleground states, to talk election strategy with diverse groups.

"Right now is the time for us to hold him accountable to the promises they made in 2020 – when they said the Arab American community, the Muslim American community will have a seat at the table," Farhat said. "We don't have that seat right now."

Since Oct. 7, the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip surpassed 26,000 on Friday, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

Fighting between Israel and Hamas has inflamed tensions between Jews and Muslims around the world. But it has had especially deep resonance in the Detroit area, which is home to several heavily Jewish suburbs and to Dearborn – the city with the country’s largest concentration of Arab Americans.

In 2020, Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes over former President Donald Trump. However, this year's presidential election could take a different turn as Arab-Americans vow to ditch Biden in 2024 for his full-throated support for Israel in its war with Hamas.

There are currently 300-thousand Arab-Americans in Michigan, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Farhat says 80-percent typically swing Democrat.

"If you poll them, many of them will tell you this is their number one issue," Farhat said.

Hammoud took to X (formerly Twitter) to sarcastically note Rodriguez’s trip while criticizing Biden for urging congressional approval of fighter jets to Turkey.

"Little bit of advice — if you’re planning on sending campaign officials to convince the Arab American community on why they should vote for your candidate, don’t do it on the same day you announce selling fighter jets to the tyrants murdering our family members," Hammoud wrote .

If Biden’s policymakers decide they want to talk about a cease-fire in Gaza, Hammoud said he would consider that meeting.

"If there's a meaningful conversation to be had where you're not just here to listen and then walk away for a photo opp – we'll gladly take that conversation," Hammoud said.

Biden's campaign manager still had other meetings with a few Arab-American community leaders on Friday, along with leaders in other minority communities.

AP News contributed to this report.