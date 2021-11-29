Dearborn office of US Rep. Debbie Dingell vandalized

article

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell’s Dearborn office was found vandalized Monday, according to her staff.

The office of Dingell (Democrat-12th District), located on Outer Drive, was broken into with damages inside but no staffers were there at the time.

Dingell’s spokesperson, Mackenzie Smith, released the following statement:

"Today, Congresswoman Dingell’s Dearborn office was broken into and vandalized. The Dearborn Police Department responded immediately after notification, and the United States Capitol Police are assisting in the investigation," said Mackenzie Smith, Dingell's spokesperson. "Team Dingell staff members are safe and were not physically present in the office today given a previous fire in the building.

"The Dearborn office at 19855 W. Outer Drive will remain physically closed as the investigation continues."

Dingell released a statement saying she was deeply concerned about the break-in of the office.

"Our door and windows were smashed and memorabilia – especially John’s items – was broken," she said. "Thankfully, my staff and I are safe and no one was hurt, but we must also recognize the impact attacks like this one and constant threats have had on my staff and all Congressional staff. This needs to stop now.

"The motive for today’s incident is unclear, but what I can tell you is that the disrespect, violence, and division need to end in this country. We need to practice civility and kindness, not divisiveness and anger.

"My office has been receiving threats for months and we take them very seriously. This vandalization really hits home. Regardless of if your views differ from mine or from your neighbor’s, we need to learn to hear each other out and work together to solve the issues facing our nation. Violence and vandalism aren’t the answer.

"I am grateful for the Dearborn Police and United States Capitol Police who keep us safe. We are working with them to identify who is responsible and hold them accountable for their actions. In the meantime, please be safe and please spread a little kindness."