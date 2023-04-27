Dearborn police looking for missing man who 'may be a danger to himself'

article

Dearborn police are looking for a missing man who is "suffering from a mental health episode and may be a danger to himself."

Mohammad Fakih, 18, was last seen leaving his home around 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Fakih is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing black pants with a gray jacket. He sometimes wears glasses.

He was driving a 2005 Buick LeSabre with Michigan license plate ENS8728.

Anyone with information about Fakih's whereabouts is asked to contact the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-2241.