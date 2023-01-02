Dearborn police officer uninjured after being shot at, in SW Detroit

A Dearborn police officer was shot at - but not injured - in southwest Detroit Monday morning.

A man armed with a rifle shot into an unmarked police vehicle and ran. Two suspects have since been arrested, Michigan State Police's Second District tweeted just after 10:30 a.m.

Photo by Charlie Langton, FOX 2

The officer was conducting surveillance regarding a stolen car in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd and Roosevelt.

