Dearborn police officers injured after M-80 firework thrown at them

Dashcam footage shows fireworks purposely fired at Dearborn police officers on the 4th of July.

A firework, described by witnesses as an M-80, was launched at a squad car late overnight into Friday Then nearby officers raced to help.

"Thankfully, officers were able to get inside their vehicle before the firework exploded," said Cpl. Dan Bartok. "

The video shows that whoever threw it, knew their target - a marked Dearborn police car.

"There was a very loud explosion and it rocked the patrol car," Bartok said.

Those officers did suffer minor injuries but will be okay. Debris remains at the scene, near Fordson High School.

"Our officers responded to well over 200 calls for service, related to fireworks violations," he said.

Dearborn police dashcam catches the moment a firework was shot at officers the night of July 4th. Courtesy: TCD Dearborn

This was the only situation Thursday night where officers were specifically targeted - but the same thing happened near the same spot, last year.

Back then it was a mortar-style firework that careened into a squad car with two officers inside.

"We're trying to protect the public and at the same time having to dodge fireworks being launched at them. It's very dangerous," Bartok said.

An 18-year-old was arrested and charged last year. But whoever launched the fireworks this time around – are still out there.

"We can't accept fireworks being thrown at officers," he said.

Police are working around the clock to catch who did this. If you can help, contact Dearborn police at (313) 943-2240.

Dearborn police run to respond after a firework was shot at other officers. Courtesy TCD Dearborn.



