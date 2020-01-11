Dearborn Police search for 14-year-old girl

The Dearborn Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old Reem Alsaidi, who was last seen Saturday morning.

Police say it is believed at 5:15 am, Reem willingly left her Dearborn home with an unknown person. There is video that shows Reem entering a white or great Sedan that pulled up in front of her residence.

Reem has long dark hair with brown eyes. She is 5’3 and weighs around 180 pounds. It is unknown what kind of clothing she was wearing during the time of her disappearance, but she was seen with a backpack.

Anyone who may know about Reem’s whereabouts, is acted to call the Dearborn Police Department at 313-943-224.